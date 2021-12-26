RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Sells 4,044 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC cut its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Southern Copper makes up 5.3% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 0.09% of Southern Copper worth $40,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 7.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $60.20. 647,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.