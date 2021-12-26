RWC Asset Management LLP Has $81.90 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,537,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 294,118 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up about 2.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $81,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 12,154,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,520,982. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

