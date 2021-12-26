RWC Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $75,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

BAC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 34,039,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,852,109. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

