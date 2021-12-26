Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.97. 307,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,704. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

