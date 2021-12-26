Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $77,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

ITW traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.50. 614,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $246.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

