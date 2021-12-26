Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $129.47 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $129,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $478.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

