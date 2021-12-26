Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 259,388 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,166,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,388 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 7.11% of Glatfelter worth $44,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 68,608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GLT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

