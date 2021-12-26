Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 583,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $51,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 65.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 83,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Globe Life by 41.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 15.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Globe Life by 21.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.70. 286,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,862. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.