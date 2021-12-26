Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,935 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Lakeland Financial worth $39,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 170,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 82,539 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LKFN traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $77.99. 75,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,808. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

