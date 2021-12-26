Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $130.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

