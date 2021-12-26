Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $50,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE opened at $129.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.36. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

