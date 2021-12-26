Sentinel Chain Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $230,636.15 and $2,551.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

