Sepio Capital LP Acquires 1,108 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

