Sepio Capital LP Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 26.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.