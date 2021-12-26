Sepio Capital LP Decreases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE:CSL opened at $240.79 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.55.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.