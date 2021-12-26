Sepio Capital LP Sells 444 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

AMG opened at $160.79 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.88 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.42 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

