Sepio Capital LP Trims Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of nCino by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in nCino by 5.4% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in nCino by 15.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 12.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

nCino stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -101.69 and a beta of 1.11. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

