Sepio Capital LP Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,698,666 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 41.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 110.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,048.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $824.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.