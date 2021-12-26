ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

