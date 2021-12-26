SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 68,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $119.91 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.79. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

