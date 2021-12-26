SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2,708.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after buying an additional 247,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 245,069 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after buying an additional 181,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

