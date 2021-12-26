SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 81,294 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2,320.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,294 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

AX stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

