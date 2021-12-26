SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,193,000 after acquiring an additional 104,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 46.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $260.61 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

