SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Infosys stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

