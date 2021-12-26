Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

