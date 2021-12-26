Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLD stock opened at $275.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $178.03 and a fifty-two week high of $284.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.