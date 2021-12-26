Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24,152.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00007887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $958,062.95 and approximately $24,152.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.82 or 0.07968668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,704.92 or 0.99967608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00073174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00052494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

