Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 78 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

PANW opened at $561.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $521.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $566.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

