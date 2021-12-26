Sigma Planning Corp Has $453,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD opened at $99.53 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

