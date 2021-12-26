Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 15.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Public Storage by 21.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $919,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $362.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $369.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

