Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,201 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 74.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,844,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 666,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,456,000 after acquiring an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $223.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

