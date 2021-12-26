Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 321.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter valued at $236,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00.

