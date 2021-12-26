Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 53.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Shares of ZEN opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $338,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,584. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

