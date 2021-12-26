Signaturefd LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Polaris by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Polaris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Polaris by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average of $123.92. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.80. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.42 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.