Smooth Love Potion (SLP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61.98 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $101.07 million and $61.98 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,206,922,663 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

