Solitude Financial Services Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Solitude Financial Services decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,904.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,755.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

