Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 0.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $96.02. 254,734 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.95. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

