Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 25 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,686. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

