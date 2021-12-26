Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 463 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 0.6% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,774,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:WST traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.84. 375,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,440. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.48. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

