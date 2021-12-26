South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $503.38 Million

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report sales of $503.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $479.36 million and the highest is $520.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $485.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

