South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOUHY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Investec started coverage on South32 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

SOUHY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 25,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,224. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

