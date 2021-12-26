South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. South32 has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

