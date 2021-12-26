S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $473.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

