S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $79,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $473.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

