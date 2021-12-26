SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

