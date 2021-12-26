SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $83.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

