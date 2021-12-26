Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 3,394 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,980 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,059,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $100,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 849,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 146,830 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,675,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,281 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,166,000 after acquiring an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

InMode stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. 754,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

