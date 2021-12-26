Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.10.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $195.29. 701,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,562. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.82. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.82 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.