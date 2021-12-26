Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 745,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.07. 2,743,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,832. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

