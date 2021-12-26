Spectrum Management Group LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after buying an additional 575,921 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of TPX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

